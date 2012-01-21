Maternity leave until November 2012

This blog has been quiet for a long time. Most of my postings these days take place on Facebook and Twitter, alas. Or rather, I should write, used to take place. Posting more or less stopped in August 2011 when I went on maternity leave. In late September 2011, I gave birth to my son Tim, and since then postings have been even more infrequent. Life with a baby is wonderful, but also demanding, so I dont have much time to spend in front of the computer! I’m staying at home taking care of him and introducing him to daycare until November 2012, when I will return to work, and then also, perhaps, to life online…