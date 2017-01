Back@work and an updated publication list

November is drawing to a close, and I have formally now been back at work (at the IT University of Copenhagen) for almost a month. I have been teaching and also preparing next terms class (in Digital Media Culture), so research-wise not a lot is happening right now. But last year, at least, I did manage to get a few publications out.¬† Go see my now fully updated list of publications! And in 2013, I’m pleased to announce that my first monograph, in Danish, titled Sociale Netv√¶rksmedier (working title), will be published by Danish publishing company Samfundslitteratur.