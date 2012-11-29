Back@work and an updated publication list

November is drawing to a close, and I have formally now been back at work (at the IT University of Copenhagen) for almost a month. I have been teaching and also preparing next terms class (in Digital Media Culture), so research-wise not a lot is happening right now. But last year, at least, I did manage to get a few publications out. Go see my now fully updated list of publications! And in 2013, I’m pleased to announce that my first monograph, in Danish, titled Sociale Netværksmedier (working title), will be published by Danish publishing company Samfundslitteratur.